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Dr. Richard Urso w/ AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS... ‘‘We Are NOT One Doctor... We Are 17,000 Doctors’’ People All Over The World Have Had Enough And Are Standing Up 🔥🔥🔥
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122 views • January 28, 2022
Dr. Richard Urso Speaking @ Defeat The Mandates Rally. He is standing up to the tyranny. Each of us must STAND UP, SPEAK UP & RESIST!
#AMERICASFRONTLINEDOCTORS #DefeatTheMandatesRally #DoNotComply #Resist #WorldwideRevolution #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #ClimateLockdowns #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#AMERICASFRONTLINEDOCTORS #DefeatTheMandatesRally #DoNotComply #Resist #WorldwideRevolution #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #ClimateLockdowns #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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