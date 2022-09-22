Quo Vadis





Sep 17, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for September 15, 2022.





My children, thank you for honoring this day with prayer.





Beloved children, how great is my love for you, but also my pain.





God had given you the earth, a paradise and you have poisoned it; you eat the gall believing it to be sweet; you no longer have a sense of good and evil; you get close to everything that kills you, yet my words some of you they have put them aside and you have not treasured them; you have lost your peace.





Pray for Russia and for the politicians who will make you suffer.





Now I leave you with the blessing of the Holy Trinity, amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKB3zcaP7UY



