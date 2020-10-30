© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"It's not going to be peaceful much longer!" - Veteran Carlos Zapata Warns Criminal City Council
Follow
1
Share
Report
98 views • October 30, 2020
Patriot and Veteran Carlos Zapata stood boldly against the criminal City Council puppets of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that have illegally shut down Shasta County in Northern California. People have lost their jobs, some have taken their own lives out of sheer depression, and business owners are bullied into closing their establishments over fake news and fake science. All the while in Wuhan China they are having giant pool parties.
Keywords
fake newscaliforniadepressionveteransnew world orderfake scienceccpchinese communist partyworld governmentchinese communistsshasta countynorthern californiacovid-1984carlos zapataquack anthony faucicriminal city councilsquack debra birxmurderer bill gatessuicide traitor gavin newsomunited nations fraudworld health organization fraud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.