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Growing A Jungle In My New York Apartment
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756 views • September 11, 2019
A model has created an oasis in the middle of New York City by cramming 500 plants into her apartment. Self confessed “crazy plant lady” Summer Rayne Oakes decided to turn her Brooklyn apartment into a forest after her roommate moved out six years ago. Since then she has expanded the collection in her 1,200 square foot apartment and now has more than 150 plant species including a full forest wall, pineapple plants and even a banana tree.
Videographer / director: Ruaridh Connellan
Producer: Nora Hakramaj, Ruby Coote
Editor: Sonia Estal
Videographer / director: Ruaridh Connellan
Producer: Nora Hakramaj, Ruby Coote
Editor: Sonia Estal
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