Bob Unanue: Food Inflation and Biden’s War on Working Americans

Food inflation is on the rise and will not go away any time soon. The reasons for that are self-inflicted, said Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods.





In this interview with The New American, Mr. Unanue argued that the core of the soaring inflation are greed and power that inspired the Biden administration’s senseless “climate change” agenda and war on fossil fuels, Covid lockdowns that disrupted the global supply chains, the war in Ukraine that was largely provoked by the United States, and labor shortages caused by the expanded welfare programs.





Mr. Unanue criticized the Biden administration for moving the nation toward communism that sows hatred, division, and destruction, and expressed his hope that the next Congress and administration embrace the fundamental values of God, family, and labor, that, in the end, give life meaning and purpose.





