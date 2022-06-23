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Dr. Stephanie Seneff: How mRNA Vax Sets Up Long-term Diseases
The New American
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1048 views • June 23, 2022

In May 2021, in collaboration with Dr. Greg Nigh, Dr. Stephanie Seneff published an article titled "Worse Than the Disease: Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19." In that paper, they accurately predicted that genetic Covid shots would cause a wide range of both acute and long-term pathologies, such as blood disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, cancers, and autoimmune diseases.

To see that article, go to https://dpbh.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/dpbhnvgov/content/Boards/BOH/Meetings/2021/SENEFF~1.PDF

In the interview with The New American, Dr. Seneff explained that that happens due to synthetic mRNA going into the human lymphatic system and settling in various organs. There, they "teach" local cells to produce spike protein that become targets of autoimmune attacks. The doctor warned that given the fact that the viral mRNA is able to convert into DNA and disrupt cells’ normal repair and replication, the shots will likely cause a devastating loss of human lives.

Stephanie Seneff is a senior research scientist at MIT, where she has had a continuous affiliation for more than five decades. She has four advanced degrees from MIT, including a B.S. in Biophysics, an M.S., E.E., and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

To learn more about Dr. Seneff, please click go to https://stephanieseneff.net/

To order her book Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment, please go to https://stephanieseneff.net/book/

Keywords
vaccinevaccine injuryinjectionsvaccine mandatesvaerscovid
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