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How to Win In Court Pro Se Online Course Dr Fred Grave J.D. NutriMedicalDotCom Shop By Link Drop Down Menu
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Case-Winning Tactics.
Created by a lawyer with 34 years of experience.
Step-by-step in 24 hours.
Online classes, sample forms, simplified explanations.
No more guesswork.
Win your case!
5-hour video seminar, 2.5 hour audio class, 38 in-depth law classes with quizzes to build confidence, at-a-glance flowcharts, detailed diagrams, online legal research, sample forms, essential references, and much more.
Everything you need only $249. Unlimited access for a year. Watch videos, listen to audios, go to law classes, use forms, do legal research, take quizzes, memorize charts, master case-winning tactics, earn an honorary law degree, and much more!
Additional years (if needed) only $89.
Click green buttons to preview classes.
Can't afford a lawyer? Win without one.
Paying a lawyer? Make your lawyer FIGHT for you.
All explained in "everyday language".
So easy anyone can do it.
Force witnesses to produce evidence.
Force lawyers to "play fair".
Force judges to sign orders.
Force everyone to obey the rules.
Get justice!
Learn quickly.
Any case.
State or federal.
Civil or criminal.
Tactics you need to win.Law Degree
Protect yourself.
Pass final exam to get this honorary law degree.
Winners in every State plus Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Kuwait, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and Virgin islands.
This is the Official Jurisdictionary® Course.
The most trusted legal self-help for 23 Years.
Created by a lawyer with 34 years of experience.
Step-by-step in 24 hours.
Online classes, sample forms, simplified explanations.
No more guesswork.
Win your case!
5-hour video seminar, 2.5 hour audio class, 38 in-depth law classes with quizzes to build confidence, at-a-glance flowcharts, detailed diagrams, online legal research, sample forms, essential references, and much more.
Everything you need only $249. Unlimited access for a year. Watch videos, listen to audios, go to law classes, use forms, do legal research, take quizzes, memorize charts, master case-winning tactics, earn an honorary law degree, and much more!
Additional years (if needed) only $89.
Click green buttons to preview classes.
Can't afford a lawyer? Win without one.
Paying a lawyer? Make your lawyer FIGHT for you.
All explained in "everyday language".
So easy anyone can do it.
Force witnesses to produce evidence.
Force lawyers to "play fair".
Force judges to sign orders.
Force everyone to obey the rules.
Get justice!
Learn quickly.
Any case.
State or federal.
Civil or criminal.
Tactics you need to win.Law Degree
Protect yourself.
Pass final exam to get this honorary law degree.
Winners in every State plus Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Kuwait, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and Virgin islands.
This is the Official Jurisdictionary® Course.
The most trusted legal self-help for 23 Years.
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