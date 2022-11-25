Create New Account
You Will Be Surrounded By The Walking Dead
Find the lost sheep.

The Beast system causes everyone to sell their souls to the devil to live "normally" in this world. The chosen of Israel are in the world but not of the world. Everyone will need their Digital ID (Mark of the Beast) and will be Transhuman and controlled like a Robot. The life and death of the Transhuman is in the hands of the devil. Death is inevitable but where our soul spend eternity is dependant on our choices.


My storage space ran out, so video ended then.


