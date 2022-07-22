FULL SHOW: Joe Biden Has Cancer & Covid – Assures America He’s Doing Great While Hard At Work

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As an excuse for Joe Biden’s constant absence and speech impediments, the White House claims Biden has covid and won’t be giving the public any access to The President during this time. No comment from the White House on Biden announcing he has cancer. A new facemask study should anger every individual who was ever forced to wear a mask and still is like students in California, as news study unequivocally proves the facemask is actually dangerous and detrimental to your health. Liberals are making up stories to hurt attendance at the ReAwaken America tour claiming that it is canceled, it’s not and never was as Clay Clark corrects the record.