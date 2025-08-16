BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NK: SHAMAN’s finale sings 'stand up!' & Kim obliges - Pyongyang, North Korea - 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's rule
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
80 views • 21 hours ago

Shaman’s Pyongyang finale: he sings 'stand up!' and Kim obliges

Swiftly followed by ENTIRE concert hall

Volodin even gets a hug.

Shaman ROCKS in Pyongyang — thousands gather 

Duma Chairman Volodin and DPRK’s leader Kim Jong Un enjoyed the show

Adding:  North Korean state television has aired a rare look at a Russian cultural performance in Pyongyang, attended by Kim Jong Un and Russia's State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. The event, celebrating the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation, featured Russian singer Shaman, known for his pro-Kremlin, patriotic songs. The performance, which included songs like "My Russia," underscores the deepening ties between the two nations amid shared geopolitical interests.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
