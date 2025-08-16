© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shaman’s Pyongyang finale: he sings 'stand up!' and Kim obliges
Swiftly followed by ENTIRE concert hall
Volodin even gets a hug.
Shaman ROCKS in Pyongyang — thousands gather
Duma Chairman Volodin and DPRK’s leader Kim Jong Un enjoyed the show
Adding: North Korean state television has aired a rare look at a Russian cultural performance in Pyongyang, attended by Kim Jong Un and Russia's State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. The event, celebrating the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation, featured Russian singer Shaman, known for his pro-Kremlin, patriotic songs. The performance, which included songs like "My Russia," underscores the deepening ties between the two nations amid shared geopolitical interests.