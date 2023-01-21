Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Country Living Salvational
7 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

Are you ready for last day events? What can we do to avoid the seven last plagues written about in Revelation 15 and 16? How can we prepare to be among the 144000 described in Revelation 7?


This presentation looks at what we must do to prepare for the final events of earth’s history and includes a study of terms that are often misunderstood. What is the “little time of trouble” and when does it happen? Has the shaking already begun? When does the close of probation come for God’s people? Join Mackenzie Drebit as he opens God’s Word and the Spirit of Prophecy in this study of the 144000 and final events.


Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org​


AD's Full Content Library: https://adtv.watch/​


Go Deeper, Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/


#144000 #amazingdiscoveries #MackenzieDrebit

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket