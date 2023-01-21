Is Country Living Salvational

Are you ready for last day events? What can we do to avoid the seven last plagues written about in Revelation 15 and 16? How can we prepare to be among the 144000 described in Revelation 7?





This presentation looks at what we must do to prepare for the final events of earth’s history and includes a study of terms that are often misunderstood. What is the “little time of trouble” and when does it happen? Has the shaking already begun? When does the close of probation come for God’s people? Join Mackenzie Drebit as he opens God’s Word and the Spirit of Prophecy in this study of the 144000 and final events.





Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org​





AD's Full Content Library: https://adtv.watch/​





Go Deeper, Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/





#144000 #amazingdiscoveries #MackenzieDrebit