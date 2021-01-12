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Persecution & Coverups | Dr. Judy Mikovits at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019
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11577 views • January 12, 2021
What if everything you've heard about the infectious disease was a lie? In this clip from TTAC LIVE 2019, Dr. Judy Mikovits tells us about her experiences in scientific research. From being censored by medical journals to her persecution after discovering life-saving treatments, you don't want to miss the amazing true story of corruption and coverup. Be sure to watch the entire video to learn what Anthony Fauci was doing behind the scenes in 2011.
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About Dr. Judy Mikovits
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Judy A. Mikovits, PhD, earned her BA from University of Virginia and PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University. In just over twenty years she rose from an entry-level lab technician to become director of the lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms at the National Cancer Institute before leaving to direct the Cancer Biology program at EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals in Santa Barbara, California. She has been a vocal advocate for medical freedom and transparency.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: https://tinyurl.com/live-event-2019-recordings
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About Dr. Judy Mikovits
--------------------------------------
Judy A. Mikovits, PhD, earned her BA from University of Virginia and PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University. In just over twenty years she rose from an entry-level lab technician to become director of the lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms at the National Cancer Institute before leaving to direct the Cancer Biology program at EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals in Santa Barbara, California. She has been a vocal advocate for medical freedom and transparency.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: https://tinyurl.com/live-event-2019-recordings
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