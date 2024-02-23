Economic Anxiety While Stock Market Booms | The Schaftlein Report Ep. 33

1) What's behind the anxiety of a labor market with a 3.0M job gap of Full time versus Part time.
1A) Government Surveys used to determine labor numbers
1B) Nvidia earnings power the S & P 500 to record territory with the stock up $100. Artificial Intelligence boom!
2) How are 15M Illegal Aliens in the country effecting the job market?
2A) A Huge issue with the American people. Executive Action by Biden coming?
2B) What are the politics behind this?
2C) Democratic states earmarking $500M for Illegals cash payments?
3) With a growing economy, how come CA has a budget deficit of $73B
4) More polling shows Trump with a 3-5 point lead over Biden as the incumbent is under water by 20 points favorable or unfavorable opinion while Trump is -11
5) Biden cancels another $1.2B of student debt further adding to the budget deficit pf $475B over 10 years
6) Famed Investor Bill Ackman refers to Biden as a "National Embarrassment"
