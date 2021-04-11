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HOW TO SHOP MASK FREE Part 2 Understanding U.S.C. Section 242 Title 18
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230 views • April 11, 2021
Part 2 teaches you your constitutional rights and how to talk to your local stores and Police Department. Make sure to watch Part 1 uploading here soon but still up on YOUTUBE on my channel CHIC GREEK GEEK. Part 2 was removed for YT policy violations 5 minutes after it uploaded.
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