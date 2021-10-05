Stew Peters Interviews Dr Zandre Botha - Never Before Seen: Doctor Reveals Horrific Findings After Examining Vials - Plus Dr Botha Gives Treatment That Has Been Helping Jabbed Victims

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Here are her recommendations:
Treatment for vaccine injury
NAC
Ivermectin
Food grade hydrogen peroxide
Molecular hydrogen therapy
Glutathione
Ozone therapy
Zeolite
Important to support the heart with potassium
Selenium is also good at detoxification of cells
Chelation therapy