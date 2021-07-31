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Post office union says he'll no mandatory vaccinations
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451 views • July 31, 2021
FOREVER PANDEMIC: THIS IS NEVER GOING TO END
Today on TruNews, we address the evolution of the solution to the perpetual pandemic, which has morphed from a vaccine and lockdown to cure a virus variant we can’t test for, to the age old panic of climate change.
We also share testimonies of courage, from voices resisting the growing censorship and tyranny, and a pastor who moved to Alaska who has embodied what it means to fulfill the Great Commission.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Matt Skow, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/30/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/forever-pandemic-this-is-never-going-to-end
Today on TruNews, we address the evolution of the solution to the perpetual pandemic, which has morphed from a vaccine and lockdown to cure a virus variant we can’t test for, to the age old panic of climate change.
We also share testimonies of courage, from voices resisting the growing censorship and tyranny, and a pastor who moved to Alaska who has embodied what it means to fulfill the Great Commission.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Matt Skow, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/30/21) https://www.trunews.com/stream/forever-pandemic-this-is-never-going-to-end
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