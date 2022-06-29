AG Investigates Bill Gates Farmland Purchase

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Can anyone say "FRANKIN FOOD"?
If you're not prepping, you will perish!
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HERE ARE MY Other Platforms;
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://odysee.com/@ward01o1:0
https://rumble.com/c/c-1275674
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/wardo
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://gab.com/WardoRants
https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/