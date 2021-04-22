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GOVT Called A 'CESSPIT' as Ex Minister says he was treated like s***
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11 views • April 22, 2021
https://youtu.be/7qH1ZeJs394
Johnny Mercer former Foreign Office Minister offers some criticism to Boris Johnson amongst naming his tenure in office as the most distrustful, awful environment he had worked in. He claimed Boris Johnson has surrounded himself with cowards and desperately weak people. The full story here...
GOVT Called A 'CESSPIT' By Ex Minister / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
Johnny Mercer former Foreign Office Minister offers some criticism to Boris Johnson amongst naming his tenure in office as the most distrustful, awful environment he had worked in. He claimed Boris Johnson has surrounded himself with cowards and desperately weak people. The full story here...
GOVT Called A 'CESSPIT' By Ex Minister / Hugo Talks #lockdown Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
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