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FYOT - UK Police arrest a man for daring to go outside.
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170 views • January 11, 2021
This is the reality we live in in 2021, people have accused those of us speaking up about this as being conspiracy theorists, liars & fearmongers... we are not... we are simply telling the truth.
The mainstream media will not show you these things, but that doesn't mean they are not happening in towns and cities across the United Kingdom, by a police force who frankly have become the equivalent of the Brown Shirts of Nazi Germany.
This is REAL, This is happening NOW and this is unacceptable.
If you still think you live in a free and fair society, then quite frankly YOU are the conspiracy theorist and you have not been paying attention.
As it says in the video... if this is not a communist dictatorship, then I do not know what is.
The mainstream media will not show you these things, but that doesn't mean they are not happening in towns and cities across the United Kingdom, by a police force who frankly have become the equivalent of the Brown Shirts of Nazi Germany.
This is REAL, This is happening NOW and this is unacceptable.
If you still think you live in a free and fair society, then quite frankly YOU are the conspiracy theorist and you have not been paying attention.
As it says in the video... if this is not a communist dictatorship, then I do not know what is.
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