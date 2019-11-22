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Acid Blockers Triple Risk of C. Diff Infections
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200 views • November 22, 2019
Use of proton pump inhibitors such as Prilosec, Nexium, Protonix, Aciphex and others were associated with a 320% increase in C. diff enterocolitis after just 30 days of treatment. PPIs block the absorption of calcium, magnesium, iron and B12 and increase the risk for osteoporosis, senile dementia, and cardiac rhythm disturbances as well. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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