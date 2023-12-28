Create New Account
THE REAL JESUS - PART 2
Leave the Matrix
Published 17 hours ago

You probably never heard this teaching of Jesus, even if you are a Christian. The false Jesus of the churches is, more than anything else, respectable.  But what is respect?  What did Jesus teach about it? Any attempt to resolve the problems with Christianity could do worse than starting with this most simple command of Jesus, which NOBODY is practicing.

