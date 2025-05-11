BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ANTI-TRUMPIAN POPE LEO XIV , PT 1 👀
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1089 followers
1
82 views • 1 day ago

ANTI-TRUMPIAN POPE LEO XIV , PT 1

Author and investigative journalist Leo Zagami's unique occult and geopolitical analysis from his books and http://www.leozagami.com

---------

A Compendium Of The New Pope’s Woke Tweets: 2015-2025

https://protestia.com/2025/05/08/a-compendium-of-the-new-popes-woke-tweets-2015-2025/

-----------

As I warned at La Salette, scandal, immorality, and even criminal behaviour have infected My Son’s Church. At the time, my warnings had fallen on deaf ears within the hierarchy of the Church. Many cardinals, bishops, and priests – who have fallen under the influence of the evil one – have become ‘cesspools of impurity’ and have forsaken their God-given missions of evangelization of humanity and sanctification of souls. They have replaced their Godly missions with greed and lust for money, power, and sex. They have fallen under the dictates of the elitist, globalist, new world order disciples of satan. Woe to those among you who have fallen under the grasp of the evil one. Now is the time to repent and return to the Traditional Faith of My Son’s Church.


https://afterthewarning.com/messages-from-heaven/ned-dougherty/2025/may/09/a-warning-to-the-cardinals-bishops-and-priests/




nwoilluminatijesuitspedosfreemasonantichristianvoodoopt 1pope leo xivanti trumpian
