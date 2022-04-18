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This May Be How Microplastics Are Becoming Airborne #shorts
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491 views • April 18, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/TNSw3cVtgMo
You may be INHALING microplastics as you watch this... But how exactly have microplastics become airborne?
Moritz Lehtmann, a Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Bayreuth, shares his work modeling the spread of microplastics throughout the environment. In this clip, he discusses how microplastics are becoming aeorosolized.
We all know about the Great Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean. 🌊
But it appears now that even microplastics are beginning to take to the air as we speak.
According to Mortiz, microplastics are becoming aerosolized because the garbage in the ocean that get oh-so-slowly broken down floats up to the sea surface micro layer which then spews the microplastic particles up in the air, enabling it spread FARTHER and FASTER which may lead to serious problems both for the enivronment and us humans in the near future. 😷
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/TNSw3cVtgMo
You may be INHALING microplastics as you watch this... But how exactly have microplastics become airborne?
Moritz Lehtmann, a Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Bayreuth, shares his work modeling the spread of microplastics throughout the environment. In this clip, he discusses how microplastics are becoming aeorosolized.
We all know about the Great Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean. 🌊
But it appears now that even microplastics are beginning to take to the air as we speak.
According to Mortiz, microplastics are becoming aerosolized because the garbage in the ocean that get oh-so-slowly broken down floats up to the sea surface micro layer which then spews the microplastic particles up in the air, enabling it spread FARTHER and FASTER which may lead to serious problems both for the enivronment and us humans in the near future. 😷
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
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