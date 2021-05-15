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Victims of the COVID Vaccine -- from theHighwire.com
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211 views • May 15, 2021
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IN REMEMBRANCE: VICTIMS OF THE COVID VACCINE
From POTUS, to Fauci, to Gates, leaders of our country are telling us EVERY American needs to get the #Covid19 vaccine. But what about the ones that did and didn’t live another day, or the ones fighting for their lives after having a severe reaction? Here is a painful journey through the ones left behind during this attempt at vaccinating the world.
Follow and Support theHighwire.com
IN REMEMBRANCE: VICTIMS OF THE COVID VACCINE
From POTUS, to Fauci, to Gates, leaders of our country are telling us EVERY American needs to get the #Covid19 vaccine. But what about the ones that did and didn’t live another day, or the ones fighting for their lives after having a severe reaction? Here is a painful journey through the ones left behind during this attempt at vaccinating the world.
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