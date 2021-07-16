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DLUX: It’s Ok, I’m a 'Pedophile' Doctor [16.07.2021]
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50 views • July 16, 2021
Note: Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MKUltra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=h_&ia=web
Satanism in Plain Sight...
Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
- What does LGBTQIA+ Stand For: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+does+lgbtqia%2B+stand+for&;t=h_&ia=web
- Does anyone seriously believe that children should learn this sick sexual Pedophile supportive behavior?
- Does LGBTQIA+ support pedopfilia? -> YES
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over hem.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
Nanna dømt for at sige nogle 'ord'...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal Part 1 to 14
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20sequel%20to%20the%20fall%20of%20the%20cabal&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
1,006 Views jul 15, 2021
DLUX - 4.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/R1QzjSD6ci0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1QzjSD6ci0
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MKUltra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=h_&ia=web
Satanism in Plain Sight...
Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
- What does LGBTQIA+ Stand For: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+does+lgbtqia%2B+stand+for&;t=h_&ia=web
- Does anyone seriously believe that children should learn this sick sexual Pedophile supportive behavior?
- Does LGBTQIA+ support pedopfilia? -> YES
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over hem.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
Nanna dømt for at sige nogle 'ord'...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
We The People News: The Pizza Underground Investigating Pizzagate Part IV [18.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9P3m1JMmZqhP/
Mr TruthBomb: The Deep State War Part 5 - Pizzagate [15.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f5lYwHhMcBfe/
Hollywood - False flags - Media - Fake news - Mkultra - Pizzagate - Documentry 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQGLRtpiUEym/
#P1ZZAG4TE - Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/69f55c7b-fad4-4390-a112-34ac39da19fc?index=1
Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)
Updated a year ago
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nysgOAyF4pA0/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=1
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal Part 1 to 14
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20the%20sequel%20to%20the%20fall%20of%20the%20cabal&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results: https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
1,006 Views jul 15, 2021
DLUX - 4.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/R1QzjSD6ci0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1QzjSD6ci0
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
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