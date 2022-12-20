Dr. Jane Ruby Show
December 19, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane warns the public to avoid seasonal flu shots for 2 reasons, they are now made with mRNA bioweapon death injection technology that has killed over 3 million Americans since the
C19 rollout and there is no protection against influenza–these are made without adequate human testing and are only a guess as to which influenza type targeted. Atty Todd Callendar has the proof. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
Learn how you can protect your retirement savings with GOLDCO: http://goldco.com/drjaneruby
Lose weight without giving up delicious Chocolate. Use Promocode RUBY for 15% off! http://earthechofoods.com/dr-jane
Magnesium is a Miracle Mineral, support the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, and Don't Miss out on this Black Friday Special: Use Promocode RUBY for an ADDITIONAL 10% Off.
http://bioptimizers.com/ruby
Trouble sleeping? Stressful world overcoming you? Try Magnesium Breakthrough:
https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby
https://www.MyPillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
http://ZStackLife.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
Make Air Great Again: http://FiltersSuck.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21i1su-live-735pm-warning-flu-shots-are-now-mrna-bioweapons.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.