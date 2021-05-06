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Zachary Denman: D.U.M.B's | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film [06.05.2021]
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41 views • May 06, 2021
Deep Underground Military Base's, also known as DUMB's had been built for the last 75 years. By keeping this alien technology hidden from the public, gave them the power to manipulate peoples every day life and further implement their power.
Subscribe for more films and videos
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Watch Series Two Films:
Social Distance: https://youtu.be/go0P2wekTzQ
The Fear Variant: https://youtu.be/55PBnPWWdJg
Internment Camps: https://youtu.be/1rl3b3ON4mE
Psychological Warfare: https://youtu.be/TMoov3QeuNk
Human Harvest: https://youtu.be/sDmcpqFOEtA
Climate Emergency: https://youtu.be/1ReU_2vWHVI
Super Spreaders: https://youtu.be/cEYhocpI_gA
Cosmic Upgrade: https://youtu.be/lbhtP4xkXVI
Fake Alien Invasion: https://youtu.be/_3S_VSWYhQI
The God Gene: https://youtu.be/oJybUtnxbxQ
D.U.M.B.s: https://youtu.be/F4aCiVPqZoA
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series One: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx...
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series Two:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx...
Show your support for the films:
https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?busines...
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
I am a Filmmaker living in London Producing Music Videos, Promo Video's and Documentaries. On my Youtube channel, I like to translate the social changes in society through Film and Music, but also in documentaries and interviews. I post videos as often as I can, please subscribe to keep updated.
All films and videos are funded independently by myself. Any purchases are greatly appreciated and will go into making the productions stronger and better. Thankyou for all your support.
https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenmn/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o...
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
1,722 views • Premiered 101 minutes ago
Zachary Denman
44.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F4aCiVPqZoA
Joined May 5, 2006
3,337,007 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/about
Subscribe for more films and videos
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Watch Series Two Films:
Social Distance: https://youtu.be/go0P2wekTzQ
The Fear Variant: https://youtu.be/55PBnPWWdJg
Internment Camps: https://youtu.be/1rl3b3ON4mE
Psychological Warfare: https://youtu.be/TMoov3QeuNk
Human Harvest: https://youtu.be/sDmcpqFOEtA
Climate Emergency: https://youtu.be/1ReU_2vWHVI
Super Spreaders: https://youtu.be/cEYhocpI_gA
Cosmic Upgrade: https://youtu.be/lbhtP4xkXVI
Fake Alien Invasion: https://youtu.be/_3S_VSWYhQI
The God Gene: https://youtu.be/oJybUtnxbxQ
D.U.M.B.s: https://youtu.be/F4aCiVPqZoA
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series One: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx...
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series Two:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx...
Show your support for the films:
https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?busines...
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
I am a Filmmaker living in London Producing Music Videos, Promo Video's and Documentaries. On my Youtube channel, I like to translate the social changes in society through Film and Music, but also in documentaries and interviews. I post videos as often as I can, please subscribe to keep updated.
All films and videos are funded independently by myself. Any purchases are greatly appreciated and will go into making the productions stronger and better. Thankyou for all your support.
https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenmn/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o...
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
1,722 views • Premiered 101 minutes ago
Zachary Denman
44.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/F4aCiVPqZoA
Joined May 5, 2006
3,337,007 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/about
Keywords
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