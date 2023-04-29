Christine Anderson: If You Want to Know How 1930s Germany Happened, Just Look at the Past 3 Years

"There's a lot of people that think ... they would have been in the resistance back then. Well, take a look at what you did in the last three years, and you have your answer," voiced MEP Anderson.
"Most of the people would not have been in the resistance back then because they just went right along with everything the government asked them to do."
Clip by The Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v2kue5o-christine-anderson-if-you-want-to-know-how-1930s-germany-happened-just-look.htm
