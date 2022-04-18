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Monkey Minute 4 17 22 - Supply Chain Woes are Coming!
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131 views • April 18, 2022
Mirrored: https://www.monkeywerxus.com
. . . We are told in Deuteronomy, chapter 28 (below), that if we follow The Law, we will be Blessed and everyone will enjoy their share of the abundance of crops that The Ruler of The Universe promised that He would make grow in the land (without the need for chemical sprays, fertilizers or Genetically Modified Seeds), but if we don't follow The Law and allow greedy evil men to make up their own laws to suit themselves, the land would fail and we will suffer slavery, oppression, pestilence, disease, famine and death (the rat race - employee is just a modernized word meaning slave - think about it) under The Curses written into The Law as a punishment for not following it ... https://JAHTruth.net/blescur.htm
. . . We are told in Deuteronomy, chapter 28 (below), that if we follow The Law, we will be Blessed and everyone will enjoy their share of the abundance of crops that The Ruler of The Universe promised that He would make grow in the land (without the need for chemical sprays, fertilizers or Genetically Modified Seeds), but if we don't follow The Law and allow greedy evil men to make up their own laws to suit themselves, the land would fail and we will suffer slavery, oppression, pestilence, disease, famine and death (the rat race - employee is just a modernized word meaning slave - think about it) under The Curses written into The Law as a punishment for not following it ... https://JAHTruth.net/blescur.htm
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