10 REASONS to Keep the Sabbath #favour #blessing #lawofGod #good #powerful #changelife #sabbath

Firstly some background - What laws have been replaced- It is not all the laws of God. It is only the law of ordinances (Eph 2:15) – specifically how to get rid of sin and connect with God (Temple, Sacrifices, Feasts, Consequences - Heb 9:1). This has been done away with in Yeshua, however the knowledge of Sin (the law of commandments) has not been done away with (Rom 3:20), and will not be done away with! He enables us to keep it – in fact He raised the bar to our thought life (Mat 5:17-24; Eze 11:19-21)! As it is written on our heart. Fyi - the only way to get to participate in the Old Covenant (the only way if you are a non-Jew) was through circumcision, thus it is discussed many times in the New Testament, as new converts wanted to go under the law (that specific law). Count how many times circumcision is mentioned in Galatians. It has nothing to do with the law of commandments (knowledge of sin – 1 Cor 7:19).





Col. 2:14-16 The entire context is in reference to Yeshua "having forgiven you all trespasses" (v13) and no need to have animal sacrifices and festivals to cover sin. It has nothing to do with actual food to eat and the 7th Day Sabbath. It has everything to do with things to cover sin - Festival/annual Sabbaths (John 19:31) are based on new moons and all sacrifices comprising 2 factors: meat and drink offerings (Eze 45:17) - these cover sin. “While as the first tabernacle was yet standing: Which was a figure for the time then present, in which were offered both gifts and sacrifices, that could not make him that did the service perfect, as pertaining to the conscience; Which stood only in meats and drinks, and divers washings, and carnal ordinances, imposed on them until the time of reformation. But Christ being come an high priest of good things to come, by a greater and more perfect tabernacle, not made with hands, that is to say, not of this building” (Heb. 9:8-11).Think about it: statements like not eating certain foods would have contradicted the Early Church (Acts 15:29). Paul didn't contradict the Early Church.





Gal. 4:8-10: Paul rebuked them for going back to their old ways to be purified and not to walk in Christ. This is referencing Festival Sabbaths based on new moons, those that were associated with THE Old Covenant – Temple, Sacrifices etc. (Heb 9). Read 1 Cor 7:19 and understand what the “commandments of God what matters” means.

1 Cor. 16:2 and Act 20:7-8: They collected funds on Sunday, or the first day of the week (after the Sabbath day) or gathered together on one of the Sabbath evenings (first of the Sabbaths “Week” evening – Friday evening). This was not a law but something they did. It doesn’t change the term of the Sabbath nor the day that God set aside as the Sabbath.

Rom. 14:5-6 This has nothing to do with the Sabbath, but it refers to things not identified in scripture (‘doubtful things’ v.1), specifically fasting, as how and when to do it is not specified. Notice the day one esteems above another, not what God esteemed (Isaiah 58:13).

Heb. 4:1-14: Where does it say He “replaced” the Sabbath - He is also our bread but does this mean He replaced bread. It does however say we are to labour (current present tense) at entering His rest. This is separate from the Sabbath. In fact, the writer was actually calling out people who don’t listen to God. Then gives examples of them ignoring the Sabbath and ignoring obeying God. If anything, verse 9 affirms the Sabbath - original text - there “remains” still exists, a sabbath keeping” for the people of God.

What laws have been replaced? It is not all the laws of God. It is only the law of ordinances (Eph 2:15) – specifically how to get rid of sin and connect with God (Temple, Sacrifices, Feasts, Consequences - Heb 9:1). This has been done away with in Yeshua, however the knowledge of Sin (the law of commandments) has not been done away with (Rom 3:20), and will not be done away with! He enables us to keep it – in fact He raised the bar to our thought life (Mat 5:17-24; Eze 11:19-21)! As it is written on our heart. Fyi - the only way to get to participate in the Old Covenant (the only way if you are a non-Jew) was through circumcision, thus it is discussed many times in the New Testament, as new converts wanted to go under the law (that specific law). Count how many times circumcision is mentioned in Galatians. It has nothing to do with the law of commandments (knowledge of sin – 1 Cor 7:19).