Epstein U: Mike Benz points to interesting connection between pedo power broker & CIA’s favorite school
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
49 views • 1 day ago

Epstein U: Mike Benz points to interesting connection between pedo power broker and CIA’s favorite school

The former State Department insider-turned independent investigator says it’s interesting that Arizona State University ranks first in the top ten list of schools by the number of times they’re mentioned in the Epstein files.

💬 “I did 9 hours of streams on Arizona State University’s incredible ties to the CIA, from its president being the head of the CIA’s venture capital arm to its centers and institutes getting millions in grants for intelligence work. As it turns out, it’s the #1 U in the Epstein Files,” Benz tweeted.


