DEEP STATE GULAGS ARE HERE FOR CONSERVATIVES ** - Tucker Carlson – 06/Apr/2021

- The night of the Capitol riot, Sullivan was welcomed on Anderson Cooper to present himself as the heroic journalist who recorded Babbit’s shooting, actually in the Capitol. Cooper called him a “Left Wing Activist” and didn’t ask why he was in the Capitol.

Seated with Sullivan on CNN is Jade Sacker, a photojournalist who followed him into the Capitol to film his exploits as part of a documentary project. Here she’s heard congratulating him [ “We did it” – and he says, “Is this not gonna be the best film you’ve ever made in your life?”

This video shot by Sullivan (Jayden X) in the Capitol and a compilation of some moments of him zealously celebrating the invasion & instigating the mob all the way up to Ashli Babbit's shooting.

** NO ONE BOTHERS TO EXPLAIN WHAT HAPPENE TO BABBITT

** DEMS: CAPITOL HILL RIOT WAS LIKE PEARL HARBOR

** HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED

** DEMS “THUMBING THEIR NOSES AT THE PUBLIC”

** FBI DECIDED TO STOP INVESTIGATING LESSE CRIMES

** DEMS “WANTED TO ENSURE THERE WAS SHOCK & AWE” – “...the scope and scale of this investigation are really unprecedented, not only in FBI history but probably DOJ history.”

** USA TODAY: “Investigators who typically work cases involving the trafficking of drugs, child pornography and sex have taken calls from rioter’s angry ex-wives and former girlfriends and employers turned tipsters.”

** “TERRORIST” ARRESTED FOR TAKING PHOTOS

** “Griffith walked into the U.S. Capitol building through the open doors on January 6, telling the agents he did not see any police officers as he entered the building... He then went into a nearby office where he ‘interacted with some individuals’ before exiting the building... However, he reentered the U.S. Capitol Building again a short time later, where he meandered through the hallways and took a few photos.”

** FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: FACTS WILL SUPPORT SEDITION

** RULING CLASS REALLY WANTS TO PUNISH JAN 6 RIOTERS

** NOT QUITE A “THREAT TO OUR REPUBLIC”

** “Two individuals who did not engage in any violence and who were not involved in planning or coordinating the activities – seemingly would pose little threat.”

** JAILED RIOTERS SAY THEY’RE BEATEN BY GUARDS IN DC

** MOST BLM RIOTERS WERE SPARED PUNISHMENT

** DANGEROUS CRIMINALS HAVE BEEN RELEASED

** PLEA DEAL FOR TEENS IN UBER EATS DEATH

** OUR DEM LEADERS ARE THREATENED BY THOSE WHO DISSENT

** THE LEFT CLAIMS JAN 6 WAS AS BAD AS PEARL HARBOR

** CAPITOL HILL RIOT-A GROTESQUELY DISPROPORTIONATE RESPONSE BY DEMS

** LEFT FLOATS “SEDITION” CHARGES FOR JAN 6 RIOTERS

** SLAP ON THE WRIST FOR THOSE WHO HAVE KILLED UBER DRIVERS & TORCHED BUILDINGS

** COURT COCUTMENTS REVEAL CNN, NBC PAID ANTIFA ACTIVIST JOHN SULLIVAN $70K TO FILM RIOTS AT CAPITOL ON JAN. 6TH