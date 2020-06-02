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A peaceful Black protester catches White ANTIFA members RED HANDED
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137 views • June 02, 2020
A peaceful Black protester catches White ANTIFA members RED HANDED
spray painting "Black Lives Matter" on the front of a Starbucks.
Pouting face
She then stops the vandals in their tracks!
Face with tears of joy
Rolling on the floor laughing
Wait 'til u hear their excuse...
Face with rolling eyes
spray painting "Black Lives Matter" on the front of a Starbucks.
Pouting face
She then stops the vandals in their tracks!
Face with tears of joy
Rolling on the floor laughing
Wait 'til u hear their excuse...
Face with rolling eyes
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