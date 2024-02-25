'REPUBLICAN PARTY IS NOT THE ENEMY': Black conservatives voice top issues for 2024.
Black Voters Tell Fox News Host Why They’re Voting For Trump In GOP Primary. Fox News host Lawrence Jones interviewed several black Trump supporters at the Black Conservative Federation’s gala in a segment that aired Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.