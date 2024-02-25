Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Black Voters Tell Fox News Host Why They’re Voting For Trump In GOP Primary.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2206 Subscribers
Shop now
114 views
Published 17 hours ago

'REPUBLICAN PARTY IS NOT THE ENEMY': Black conservatives voice top issues for 2024.

Black Voters Tell Fox News Host Why They’re Voting For Trump In GOP Primary. Fox News host Lawrence Jones interviewed several black Trump supporters at the Black Conservative Federation’s gala in a segment that aired Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Keywords
black votersgop primaryvoting for trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket