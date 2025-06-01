Huge war escalation. Record 479 RUS Missile+Drone attack. Ukr eliminates 40 RUS Bombers, 4 Airfields

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukraine shot down 385 Russian drones and missiles in record attack
Russian forces launched a record 479 aerial weapons on Ukraine overnight on 31 May – 1 June 2025 Ukraine launches large-scale drone attack on Russian airfields, 40 strategic A total of 40 aircraft are known to have been destroyed – A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22M3s. four Russian military airfields simultaneously.
Sources report that the planes are burning at the airfields Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo.
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/