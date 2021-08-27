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China Is Forcing The Genocide-Jab As The Communists In Our Government Prepare To Do The Same Here 🤬
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191 views • August 27, 2021
The Chinese Communist infiltration of western governments want to take this nightmarish medical fascism to our shores. The vax-pass is just the beginning, if we fail to stop this, there will be no freedoms left for us to defend. #ResistAtAllCosts or this will be the life we will have to look forward to
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