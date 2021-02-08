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Deep State Revealed How They Rigged The Election, Assets In Place, Wait For It... (X22 Report)
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4693 views • February 08, 2021
X22 Report
Ep. 2398b - [DS] Revealed How They Rigged The Election, Assets In Place, Wait For It...
The patriots have now allowed the [DS]/MSM do exactly what need to be done, they explained how they rigged the elections. Why interfere with an enemy while they are in the process of destroying themselves. They believe they are in control so they let their egos take over. The [DS] understands that Trump is a threat and Trump is not on SM or making any moves, game theory.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2398b - [DS] Revealed How They Rigged The Election, Assets In Place, Wait For It...
The patriots have now allowed the [DS]/MSM do exactly what need to be done, they explained how they rigged the elections. Why interfere with an enemy while they are in the process of destroying themselves. They believe they are in control so they let their egos take over. The [DS] understands that Trump is a threat and Trump is not on SM or making any moves, game theory.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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