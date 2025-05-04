Israel: huge 82 ft deep crater at Ben Gurion Airport after direct rocket hit from Yemen yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Huge 25-meter-deep (equals 82 feet) crater at Ben Gurion Airport after direct rocket hit.
Claiming also that Casualty count of Houthi attack on Ben Gurion International rises to 6
Israeli Defense Minister Katz warns 'Whoever hits us is hit sevenfold'
Cynthia... first video I've seen of hit up close. Are they claiming 6 people were standing in the middle of this field? Or just another lie, and to blame Iran. Looking for more videos of direct hits since yesterday.
Israel's ex-military chief blames Houthi attack on Iran, says Tehran will be held accountable