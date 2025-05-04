BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel: huge 82 ft deep crater at Ben Gurion Airport after direct rocket hit from Yemen yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
249 views • 1 day ago

Huge 25-meter-deep (equals 82 feet) crater at Ben Gurion Airport after direct rocket hit.

Claiming also that Casualty count of Houthi attack on Ben Gurion International rises to 6

Israeli Defense Minister Katz warns 'Whoever hits us is hit sevenfold'

Cynthia... first video I've seen of hit up close. Are they claiming 6 people were standing in the middle of this field? Or just another lie, and to blame Iran. Looking for more videos of direct hits since yesterday.

Israel's ex-military chief blames Houthi attack on Iran, says Tehran will be held accountable


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
