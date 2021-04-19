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Fake Punks Get The Real Jab - #NewWorldNextWeek
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131 views • April 19, 2021
Corbett Report Extras


Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:


Story #1: Judges Impose New Type Of Censorship: ‘Banned From The Internet’
https://www.technocracy.news/judges-impose-new-type-of-censorship-banned-from-the-internet/


‘Uncharted Waters.’ Judges Are Banning Some Capitol Riot Suspects From the Internet

https://archive.is/JPGDg


Covid Madness: People Fleeing a Volcanic Eruption Can’t Board the Rescue Vessels Until Vaccinated

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/04/11/covid-madness-people-fleeing-a-volcanic-eruption-cant-board-the-rescue-vessels-until-vaccinated/


Story #2: WEF Warns Of Cyber Attack Leading To Systemic Collapse Of The Global Financial System

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wef-warns-cyber-attack-leading-to-systemic-collapse-global-financial-system/


From “Event 201” to “Cyber Polygon”: The WEF’s Simulation of a Coming “Cyber Pandemic”

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/from-event-201-to-cyber-polygon-the-wefs-simulation-of-a-coming-cyber-pandemic/


Solutions: Physical Media

https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-391-solutions-physical-media/


Story #3: Fake Rebels Jump On "Punks Get the Jab” Bandwagon

https://www.facebook.com/punkrockbowling/posts/4215266875191571


What Would Jello Do? Part 91: A Gamble Worth Taking

https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1378112623753920512


Alternative Tentacles Sells Muzzles, Calls Them "Voluntary"

https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1378108964580118531


The Offspring Redo “You Gotta Keep Em Seperated” As “You Gotta Go Get Vaccinated”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMu2TLNJM09/


Fat Mike of NOFX got the jab

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM242tVFvjQ/


Keith Morris of Circle Jerks got the jab

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNDqbA2FAj6/


Tre Cool of Green Day: Let’s all get #vaxxed​ and get our concerts back!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNG7-wggrRu/


Major label pop punkster Joan Jett got the jab

https://www.facebook.com/RockerMagazine/posts/3910257219038902


Patti Smith gets the shot

https://www.facebook.com/RockerMagazine/posts/3896092640455360


Our millions of colleagues have replaced supplanted improved upon the old punk bullplop w/actual anarchism & open source solutions!

https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1378108961988112385


Jagger/Grohl Nail The Problem With Anti-Vaxxers: "Rational Thought Doesn't Work"

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/mick-jagger-new-song-ant_uk_6076b019e4b08e452a154b5a


NWNW: Fake Musical “Rebels” Cash In On Orange Man Bad

https://mediamonarchy.com/nwnw424-video/


Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members​​​​​) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join​​​​​).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
Keywords
collapsefalse flagvaccineinsurrectioncontrol911cyber attacktyrannybanksplanjabsocial scorefinancial systemwefnewworldnextweekevent 201corbett report extras
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