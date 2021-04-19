Fake Punks Get The Real Jab - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Judges Impose New Type Of Censorship: ‘Banned From The Internet’
https://www.technocracy.news/judges-impose-new-type-of-censorship-banned-from-the-internet/
‘Uncharted Waters.’ Judges Are Banning Some Capitol Riot Suspects From the Internet
https://archive.is/JPGDg
Covid Madness: People Fleeing a Volcanic Eruption Can’t Board the Rescue Vessels Until Vaccinated
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/04/11/covid-madness-people-fleeing-a-volcanic-eruption-cant-board-the-rescue-vessels-until-vaccinated/
Story #2: WEF Warns Of Cyber Attack Leading To Systemic Collapse Of The Global Financial System
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wef-warns-cyber-attack-leading-to-systemic-collapse-global-financial-system/
From “Event 201” to “Cyber Polygon”: The WEF’s Simulation of a Coming “Cyber Pandemic”
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/from-event-201-to-cyber-polygon-the-wefs-simulation-of-a-coming-cyber-pandemic/
Solutions: Physical Media
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-391-solutions-physical-media/
Story #3: Fake Rebels Jump On "Punks Get the Jab” Bandwagon
https://www.facebook.com/punkrockbowling/posts/4215266875191571
What Would Jello Do? Part 91: A Gamble Worth Taking
https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1378112623753920512
Alternative Tentacles Sells Muzzles, Calls Them "Voluntary"
https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1378108964580118531
The Offspring Redo “You Gotta Keep Em Seperated” As “You Gotta Go Get Vaccinated”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMu2TLNJM09/
Fat Mike of NOFX got the jab
https://www.instagram.com/p/CM242tVFvjQ/
Keith Morris of Circle Jerks got the jab
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNDqbA2FAj6/
Tre Cool of Green Day: Let’s all get #vaxxed and get our concerts back!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNG7-wggrRu/
Major label pop punkster Joan Jett got the jab
https://www.facebook.com/RockerMagazine/posts/3910257219038902
Patti Smith gets the shot
https://www.facebook.com/RockerMagazine/posts/3896092640455360
Our millions of colleagues have replaced supplanted improved upon the old punk bullplop w/actual anarchism & open source solutions!
https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/status/1378108961988112385
Jagger/Grohl Nail The Problem With Anti-Vaxxers: "Rational Thought Doesn't Work"
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/mick-jagger-new-song-ant_uk_6076b019e4b08e452a154b5a
NWNW: Fake Musical “Rebels” Cash In On Orange Man Bad
https://mediamonarchy.com/nwnw424-video/
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
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