Aussie Cossack is back on YouTube - Google promises to allow creators to rejoin if they were suspended for COVID-19 misinformation - Aussie Cossack

❗️Aussie Cossack re-opens new YouTube account after Google promises to allow creators to rejoin if they were suspended for COVID-19 misinformation.

https://youtu.be/t_H3bCc7c88?si=7C0MP4ceADqg-ppd

Description on video at YT: The real Aussie Cossack has just uploaded his first video after several years of being locked away. Subscribe for more.

'Hundred's of videos were removed'



