Breaking: North Korea fires missiles over japan / Biblical wormwood-Planet x in view / LOVE ANOTHER / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 4, 2022 Today is now 9/3/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays highlights: Breaking news- breaking news coming out of Japan as news of not 1 but 2 missiles were fired by North Korea and bews reported are stating the missiles were fired over japan. Japanese residents were told to take cover. Last time north Korea did this they shot a missile in close waters by Japan though not over japan so this is very serious bad news only amping up the world closer to what's coming ( a third world war) being set up now... In Nevada residents freaked out seeing a cloud lighting up their sky looking like a mushroom cloud from a bomb. Thankfully it wasn't a bomb though to a warning sign from a passing planet x system body that is the source lighting up the clouds and that's only from 1 planet x systrm body out of a whole mini solar system that's invaded ours... You'll also see amazing footage that I'm allowed to share by a skywatcher and researcher who got footage from his team of researchers in a location I don't know of though do know the direction it was caught in ( the south ) showing a large planet x system body and other objects all around it in formation... Footage given to me from Dejan Predojevic who got it from a man that said this as his words to this footage .. source don't know original sources name though it was shared to Dejan Predojevic from Facebook . the main guy who caught it his words he left to this footage were this....( in the middle is a big comet and smaller comets around it, it's a big comet system, astronomers are lying, they are cowards who have been lying all these years"). .these are the last ones written words of the author of the original footage... As that footage was caught 9/21/22...Other clip you'll see also of a glowing orangish red fiery planet x system body also caught by a team working with Dejan as I'm allowed to share this as I was given permission as its a must see what's coming and dejans post his put these words on Facebook ( I received this video from my team yesterday and it was recorded on September 28, 2022 in the Southern Hemisphere.. this is getting weirder to watch, they didn't tell me what filters and modules they use.. " I just put in this sound so that my team's voices are not heard.") End of dejans words though I put my own music over dejans footage he got from a team watching the planet x system... A team of many who are watching... A team I don't know and have no connection with though their footage is credible and it must be shared.. Many people freaked out in Nevada USA when seeing a glowing massive cloud on their horizon... The cloud actually made multiple news reports because many though a bomb was dropped when in reality it's another sign in the heavens and skies seen that Jesus warned about and that I've shared many times the last few years. It occurs when planet x system bodies pass earth or when planet x system stellar cores light up clouds in earths atmosphere... Plus biblical headlines such as Russia is deploying their nuclear submarine called Poseidon as their nuclear submarine can send radioactive waves to any city and even a large tsunami. My message to you all is Love and show love to the ones you do..and forgive..

Credited video here-

Willene wadkins/ glowing mushroom cloud Nevada usa-

https://youtube.com/shorts/7Zz9eYpxQW...





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHL8XqoIQDI



