Ebola and the case against the masks!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
207 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We cured Ebola, that Christian team with a little something called hydroxychloroquine, some minerals, some clean food, sending to the doctors, to the doors. What did your government say when NPR was legitimate? But this was a December 1st 2014 article, Ebola is in the air. What science says about how the virus spreads? Oh, here's the measles go six feet, and if you cough, you go three feet. Here's what they write in this article. Here's an Ebola puzzle for you. If the virus isn't airborne, why do the doctors and nurses need to wear full protective suits with face masks while treating the patients. They knew they could spread Ebola with their deadly masks.

The paper masks are loaded with graphene oxide and all kinds of nanobots. You could see it on electron micrographs.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/19/2024

Full replay of Day 2 at ReAwaken America Tour Selma, NC: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1zqJVYWYamZGB

Learn on ODEM: https://odem.cloud/eo/drjsolution

