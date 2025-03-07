BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Injecting ALUMINUM (2017) - France Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
167 views • 1 month ago

In the early 90s, a mysterious muscular disease with symptoms that included severe muscle and joint pain began to surface among multiple patients in France. A team of doctors in Paris discovered that these patients had developed a new disease called Macrophagic Myofascitis, or MMF, which occurs when the aluminum hydroxide adjuvant from a vaccine remains embedded in the muscle tissue. What the pharmaceutical companies don't make public is that the aluminum adjuvant was never rigorously tested* before going on the market and there are alternative, much less toxic, adjuvants available. 

 

Featuring interviews with patients, doctors, scientists, and influential politicians, Injecting Aluminum examines aluminum's devastating effects on the human body and calls into question the public health policies around aluminum in vaccines. 

*In fact, tested only on two rabbits. Once. And their remains have since disappeared. 

http://InjectingAluminum.com 

 

Note: This film was released in France under the title L'Aluminum, les vaccins and les deux lapins https://www.vaccinssansaluminium.org/documentaire/ 

vaccinesvaccinealuminumhepatitis bneurotoxininfertilitypolioalzheimerschronic fatiguetetanusworld health organizationautoimmune diseaseadjuvantsdiphtheriaaluminium hydroxidemmfmobile maintenance facilitygenevac bmacrophagic myofasciitismuscular diseasemacrophagic myofasciitis lesionsbrain lesionsaluminium saltscalcium phosphatenerve toxin
