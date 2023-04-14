Musk: AI Far More Dangerous than Nukes

Elon Musk Founder of Neuralink Brain Chips admits that he "is really quite close to the Cutting Edge of Artificial Intelligence & it scares the Hell out of me!" & "AI is Capable of vastly more than anyone knows & the rate of Improvement is Exponential." Musk warns that if the power of AI is concentrated in the hands of a Beastly Elite that essentially it will be Hell on Earth!
