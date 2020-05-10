2020 Virus 64 | Ep.58 | Mandatory Vaccines - thoughts on how to say No | Adrian

#Adrian #coronoavirus #now #tyrannyIn this episode I'm going to be referring you to 2 videos one showing an ex military vet in America appealing to the enforcement officers to not follow unlawful orders resulting in them backing down walking away, and another one that is a comp of protests around the world that are happening in response to the tyrannical lockdown and removal of freedoms.Riot police at rally in USA and an a great speech by an ex military vet:Worldwide protests collated video:On the other side Police being used to prevent protests and just following orders.Berlin Germany peaceful protestors:UK: Anti-lockdown protest dispersed by police in LondonAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: