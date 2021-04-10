Vaccines - Cancer in a Syringe?

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that flu shots, MMR vaccines, and Yellow fever inoculations are made with eggs? Unfortunately, that can mean trouble for vaccine recipients. In this clip, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explains how bird viruses can end up in your flu shot… and how those viruses can lead to cancer. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn the truth about vaccine ingredients and how to protect your family.