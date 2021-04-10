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The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 17: "TOP 10 THREATS 2 YOU, YOUR FAMILY & ALL HUMANITY"
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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70 views • April 10, 2021
THIS EMERGENCY BROADCAST takes you on an amazing tour of the top ongoing threats to all our lives and what to do about it, so board the flying canoe as it blazes through COVID, mRna vaccines, Bill Gates, Fauci, Wuhan, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, Contact Tracers, Anderson Cooper, Martin Luther King sit-ins, nuclear confrontation, Joe Biden, Trump, Putin, Xi, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, 40 volcanoes, Ring of Fire, Mount Saint Helens, Krakatoa, food supply chain, Suez Canal, Google censorship, wide open border, Surge, child trafficking, race war, Civil War, Alex Jones, Chauvin Floyd, right-wing racists, terrorists, SCOPEX, geoengineering, broken biosphere, cancel culture, 666, Antichrist, Jesuits, Vatican, Pope, Wuhan, Fauci, migrant flood, Michael Lewis, eye opener, nowhere to run to, Martha and the Vandellas, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, SPARS, SARS covid-19, Bob Marley, fake science versus true science, fake Bible study verses true Bible study, China, CCP, global warming hoax, covid hoax, natural food versus cancer causing chemicals, natural living, gardening, two salvations, little flock, resurrection, Quantum computer Storing, Freedom versus tyranny...

As it turns out Bill Gates is involved in most of the top 10 threats to all mankind if not all 10 threats to you your family and all humanity. Someone in law enforcement might knock on his door ask and him some questions?

And lastly, Austin Steinbart is Q, and he's out of prison. I hope he's ready to play for real now. #AustinSteinbartIsQ #theGreatAwakening #nothingcanstopwhatiscoming
BOTTOM LINE:
NOT saying CONVERT to a RELIGION per se but we convert to a natural lifestyle to disarm the monsterous machine. It STARTS with:
Never wear a mask.
Never get tested.
Never allow anyone to stick a needle in your arm.
There are robots in the vaccine you could avoid it by any means. End of story.
Keywords
vaccinesgeoengineeringbidengatesfauciscopexcovidspars
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