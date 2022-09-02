Faith & Liberty #50 - Music and Friends

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Faith & Liberty #50 - Streamed live on Sept 1st, 2022.
'Side by side, no one can break them, when we take the time to make them. Nothing makes the old world right like music and friends.'
Greg Arcade, Greg Wycliffe, and Derek Harrison joined us tonight in our 50th episode celebration!
Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
Website: https://faithandliberty.ca/
All Links: https://faithandliberty.me/