MOTHER WANTED ME TO DIE Call In

I believe I have a lot of problems, but I had to condense most of that down to two large issues I have in life, one of which is isolation, I suppose. I've been very isolated in my life, especially after dropping out of high school in 2017. And it's gotten really painful, and I've also been very much attached to reading fiction. So it sort of started when I was 12 years old, and I'm 25 now.





And only recently, it really has started to lose its charm and its grip and influence on me. But very often, I would find myself awake at night and do nothing but read until I couldn't stay awake anymore. More, and basically I'd be drowning myself in it, in fantasy and fiction, and I guess I wanted to postpone reality because it sort of always sort of ran faster than my heart could beat...









