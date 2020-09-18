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DEW WEAPONS - CA Fires- SPACE TECH
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135 views • September 18, 2020
TWA FLIGHT 800 was shot down by mistake with a Laser being shot at a UFO.
The FBI spent %50 million dollars to investigate and can't tell you what happened.
The Laser was shot from Brookhaven Lab in Long island a military base..Long island has the highest incidents of Cancer in the world because of the toxic material dumped underground and has polluted the water table.
The FBI spent %50 million dollars to investigate and can't tell you what happened.
The Laser was shot from Brookhaven Lab in Long island a military base..Long island has the highest incidents of Cancer in the world because of the toxic material dumped underground and has polluted the water table.
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